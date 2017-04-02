It’s time to renew your fishing license and with it pick up the latest fishing rulebook.

The Province just released the 2017-2019 Freshwater Fish Regulations Synopsis, which includes updates to things like invasive species and catch-and-release practices.

Communications Coordinator for BC Freshwater Fisheries Society Jessica Yarwood says there’s always a few legal changes, and it’s important you stay current.

“They tend to change a little bit, so you just want to make sure you’re sure that you’re up-to-date on whatever your favourite lake is, that you’re going fishing at, to make sure that you are properly following all the rules.”

As well as grabbing the latest synopsis, it’s also time to renew your fishing license (all licenses expired on March 31st). Yarwood says all the licensing money goes to the Society and then is reinvested into local amenities.

“We helped fund extending the dock at Shane Blake, we do learn to fish programs in the summer and Prince George, stocking lakes in the area so make sure you go by your license.”

Freshwater fishing generates nearly $1 billion towards the BC economy every year, $10 million of which is through licensing.

You can find a copy online, Front Counter B.C., Service B.C., and stores that sell fishing licenses