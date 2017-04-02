City Council meets tonight for the second Monday in a row.

Prince George city staff will formally recommend that Council rezones a spot near 18th and Foothills to build the new BC Transit facility. The proposed property would have a washing station, fuel pump, and garages for the incoming eco-friendly fleet. However, over 940 people have signed an online petition asking the city to move it elsewhere.

The PG Conference and Civic Centre would also like to be rezoned so it could sell alcohol. Centre reps feel this would open up new event-hosting opportunities.

And Canfor will drop in to present about what proposed 9-axle log truck configurations would mean to BC. Trucks could carry more material, which would be good for industries, but there are concerns about what the added weight would do to bridges and roads.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 PM in the Council Chambers.