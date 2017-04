Blake King skipped his Prince George rink to top spot in the 90th Kelly Cup men’s bonspiel.

King edged James Knievel of Manning, Alberta 8-7 in an extra end in the final at the P.G. Golf and Curling Club.

It was the 5th Kelly Cup championship for King and his third, Cliff Warner.

Other members of the winning team include: Jay Winkel, John Iverson and Trent Blair, who shared front end duties for their first Kelly Cup title.

41 rinks competed.