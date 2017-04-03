Pacific Western Brewing is celebrating its 60th year in the beer business with a massive anniversary party on August 12.

“It’s our hometown and we’ve been really successful here in Prince George,” says Kyle Sampson, territory manager for the company. “This is the only facility where we manufacture our products and so it really is our hometown. Prince George stands behind us and we’re really excited about that. I think that’s why – it’s a northern thing.”

Sampson says the company has celebrated many firsts over the course of six decades.

“We were the first malt liquor in Canada and we were the first canned beer in BC. We’re the first all BC beer, as far as we know, ever. Lots of firsts for the Pacific Western Brewing Company as well as the first female Asian-Canadian owner in North America. She’s the longest serving owner with our company, Kazuko Komatsu – over 25 years now.”

So how does a company celebrate more than half a century of business?

“We’re reaffirming our commitment to planting a million trees. That’s part of our efforts that we announced in 2010 to fight the wildfires in the province as well as the pine beetle. And, of course, the Big 60th Anniversary, which is going to be April Wine Trooper as well as Audio Union from Prince George here.”

Tickets to the event go on sale Friday, April 7 – you can pick them up at any Prince George Save-on-Foods, Tourism Prince George and the brewery itself. A free, all-ages open house event will run from 11:30 am until 2:30 pm with the 19+ outdoor concert kicking off at 5:30.