The Portland Winterhawks scored three unanswered 2nd period goals in a span of just 6:23

and they went on to a 4-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars.

The Winterhawks won the Western Conference quarter-final first round series 4-2.

Colton Veloso opened the scoring at 5:35 of the middle frame and that was followed by tallies from Ryan Hughes at 7:18 and Alex Overhardt on the power play at 11:58.

The Cougars got on the board from Kody McDonald at 6:38 of the third but just 67 seconds Winterhawks captain Keegan Iverson restored the three goal Portland lead.

The final goal of the game was scored by 20-year-old P.G. forward Colby McAuley on a power play with 61 seconds left. Portland was 1-for-5 on the power play while Prince George went 1-for-2.

Ty Edmonds made 37 saves and Cole Kehler stopped 35 as the Winterhawks outshot the visitors 42-37, including 22-6 in the second.

“It’s tough. It’s emotional time for us. We obviously didn’t play well enough,” stated head coach Richard Matvichuk on the 94.3 the Goat post-game radio show who also added “we are very very proud of our group.”

It is the third straight year the Cougars have lost in the first round of the playoffs.

The Winterhawks, who trailed in the series two games to one, move on to the second round against the Rockets starting Friday in Kelowna.

The Cougars will have massive roster changes before they begin the 2017-18 season in September.

A minimum of 12 of their 23 players won’t be returning including McAuley, Edmonds and captain Sam Ruopp.

In other WHL playoff action Monday: the Swift Current Broncos beat the Warriors 3-2 in Moose Jaw to take the series 4-3 and advance to the Eastern Conference semi-final against the Regina Pats.

In the BCHL: the Penticton Vees doubled the Vernon Vipers 4-2 to grab a 2-1 lead in the best of seven Interior Final. Steven Jandric of Prince George scored his second goal of the series in a losing cause for the Vipers.

RESULTS:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date

1 | Portland @ Prince George: Friday, March 24 = (POR 4, PG 2)

2 | Portland @ Prince George: Sunday, March 26 = (PG 5, POR 1)

3 | Prince George @ Portland: Wednesday, March 29 = (PG 6, POR 1)

4 | Prince George @ Portland: Thursday, March 30th = (POR 5, PG 4)

5 | Portland @ Prince George: Saturday, April 1st = (POR 5, PG 3)

6 | Prince George @ Portland: Monday, April 3rd= (Por 4, PG 2)