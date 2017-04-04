The Prince George RCMP’s Distracted Driving Campaign during March dished out 16 tickets.

Each of tickets resulted in a $543 fine.

Corporal Craig Douglass says many drivers are still turning a blind eye to the issue, despite the increased penalties.

“There are a good amount of drivers that do not abide by that law still. I see it every day and we’re working on it but ultimately there still are a number of people that are driving while using cell phones.”

The Citizens on Patrol Program conducted observations of over 4,700 vehicles, with 57 of those texting, talking, or holding a cell phone.

Warning letters were mailed out to the registered owners of these vehicles.

One of the letters was sent to WorkSafe BC because it involved a commercial vehicle.

The crash risk 23 times higher for those who text while they drive.

Distracted Driving is the second leading factor in vehicle fatalities in BC with 88 deaths per year.