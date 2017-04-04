The Prince George Public Library is celebrating National Poetry Month with a series of events.

Starting tomorrow, the Bob Harkins Branch will be hosting Poetry Parlour sessions every Wednesday from 7:00 – 8:30pm until April 19.

Gillian & Darcie hang poems in the Keith Gordon Room for National Poetry Month. #NPM17 pic.twitter.com/dJ1Z5bLXHZ — PG Public Library (@pg_library) April 4, 2017

Author/Poet Gillian Wigmore says the workshops will have a nice balance.

“There is going to be an opportunity for poets and writers to get together and talk about poetry, there going to be a mixture of shop talk and showcase so we’re going to be reading columns and talking about poetry.”

Residents will be channeling their inner William Shakespeare as the Library will be saving the best of for last according to Wigmore.

“On Friday the 28th will be having a Poetry Parlour that is the culmination of the whole month of events. We will have Michael V. Smith, Kara-Lee MacDonald, and Kayla Czaga will all be doing public readings of their poetry.”

The final installment will take place at the Nechako Branch.

A poetry reading will take place earlier that week on April 24 during a Prince George Council meeting.

A one-hour Poetry Walk is slated for Saturday through Prince George’s downtown core as residents understand the poetry connections to the city.

The tour will leave the Bob Harkins Branch at 2 pm.