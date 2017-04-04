The Lethbridge Hurricanes became the final team to advance to the WHL Conference semi-finals as they blew away the Red Deer Rebels 6-2 Tuesday night to win the opening round series 4-3.

The Rebels lost the last three games.

Round two begins Thursday with Swift Current at Regina.

The other three series open Friday: Lethbridge at Medicine Hat in the East plus Portland at Kelowna and Seattle at Everett in the West.

There were 44 games in the Conference quarter-finals with the home team winning 22 and the road team also winning 22.

Below is the recap of the eight first round match-ups:

–Portland Winterhawks beat the Prince George Cougars 4-2.

–Kelowna Rockets beat the Kamloops Blazers 4-2.

–Everett Silvertips beat the Victoria Royals 4-2 (last two in OT).

–Seattle Thunderbirds swept the Tri-City Americans 4-0.

–Regina Pats swept the Calgary Hitmen 4-0.

–Medicine Hat Tigers swept the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-0.

–Swift Current Broncos beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3.

–Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Red Deer Rebels 4-3.

In the BCHL Tuesday:

The Vernon Vipers skunked the Penticton Vees 3-0 to tie the best of seven Interior Final 2-2.

Neither Steven or Chris Jandric of Prince George picked up a point in the game for Vernon but in the series after four games, Steven has two goals and younger brother Chris has two assists.

The Chilliwack Chiefs crushed the Grizzlies 6-0 in Victoria to take a 2-1 lead in the Coastal Conference Final.