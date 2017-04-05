BC’s Chief Judge will be hosting a Twitter Town Hall later this week. It’s the second time Chief Judge Thomas Crabtree has taken to Twitter to answer burning questions about the court. Last year – in the first ever Twitter Town Hall by a Canadian court – Crabtree provided answers to 72 tweeted questions on topics from improving access in rural areas to what it means to be the province’s chief judge.

It became a trending topic and one of Twitter Canada’s amazing Canada Day stories. The event was also recognized by the Conference of Court Public Information Officers (CCPIO) as one of three outstanding communications initiatives at its 2016 annual conference.

“It’s important that we listen to the questions and comments of British Columbians about their courts and justice system,” Crabtree says. “Last year’s Town Hall wasn’t just a one-off event intended to make a splash. It was part of the Court’s ongoing communication initiatives dedicated to two-way engagement with the public.”

This year’s event will take place on April 6 from 11 am until 1 pm. If you’re curious about an aspect of justice in BC – from judicial appointments to Small Claims court – and you can fit it into 140 characters, be sure to tweet using the hashtag #AskChiefJudge on or before April 6.