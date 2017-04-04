School District 57 is proposing to re-open Springwood Elementary in time for the start of the 2017-18 school year.

The idea is a response to the agreement reached between the provincial government and the BC Teacher’s Federation which mandates smaller class sizes.

In order to meet this obligation, the Hart needs more classroom space. A re-opened Springfield, at 4600 Zral Road, would serve between 180 and 200 students from Kindergarten through Gr. 7.

If the board votes in support of the proposal, Springfield’s catchment area will require revisions to the catchments of Heather Park and Glenview schools.

You can read the Policy 5119 in full here.

“If the recommendation is approved, we begin, in the next few days, to contact via written communication each household affected by the decision with the information that they’ll need in order to move forward,” says Marilyn Marquis-Forster, Superintendent of Schools for the District.

Gr. 6 students from either school who end up in the new catchment will have the option to stay at their current school for Gr. 7. Families who do not live in the yet-to-be-determined catchment will be able to apply to transfer their children between April 9 and 21.

Affected families will be contacted shortly if the proposal passes. The District says a community information night will also most likely be held to address any concerns.

We will have the details on the board decision following tonight’s meeting.