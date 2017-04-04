The Prince George RCMP are seeking your help finding a man believed to be a high risk for violence.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Sean Patrick Smith, who is wanted for breach of recognizance in the Lower Mainland. He’s originally from Prince George and Mounties believe he’s back in the area.

RCMP note Smith has used aliases like “Shaun Smith,” “Sean Bouey,” and “Eric Smith.” He’s described as:

· Caucasian male

· 188 cm (6’2″)

· 110 kg (243 lbs)

· Brown hair

· Hazel or green eyes

· Tattoo on his left upper arm and several scars on his arms

If you see him, Police advise you to stay a safe distance.

If you have any information about Smith or his whereabouts, call the Prince George detachment (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using keyword “pgtips.”