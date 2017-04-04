Prince George mounties are looking to the public for help in searching for two women with outstanding arrest warrants.

According to the RCMP, 27-year-old Rebecka Rahkola and 39-year-old Anita Falconer are wanted on several charges; Rahkola for failing to comply with probation, and Falconer for possession of break-in instruments, theft under $5,000, resisting a Peace Officer, seven counts of breach of undertaking, and possession of a controlled substance.

Rahkola is described as:

– White

– 5’5”

– 106 pounds

– Brown/blonde hair

– Hazel eyes

Falconer is described as:

– White

– 5’6”

– 170 pounds

– Brown hair

– Brown eyes

Both are also considered to be violent and police are advising the public not to approach them.

Anyone with information on Rahkola or Falconer, or where they may be, is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.