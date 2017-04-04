Prince George RCMP surround a house on Irwin and 10th where an individual left in an ambulance | Spencer Gowan , My PG Now

The Prince George RCMP are investigating an incident just off Highway 97, where seven police vehicles were blocking 10th Avenue between Johnson and Harper Streets.

According to one witness, an individual was taken away in an ambulance, and while police can’t confirm any details, they’re treating the situation as a potential assault.

RCMP were allegedly fixating on a house at Irwin and 10th and add they received the report just before 5PM this evening.

We’ll continue to bring more details as they come.

– with files from Spencer Gowan