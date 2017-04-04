The Prince George Conference and Civic Centre could soon serve alcohol at more events.

Council approved rezoning the facility, which Councillor Jillian Merrick says could invite new opportunities.

“The Civic Centre can currently have liquor service but only if there’s a dinner or a meal associated with that. They’d like to do receptions, lounges, concerts, things that meals service is not provided and liquor service could be.”

Some Councillors were concerned this would allow alcohol to be served at every event. It was determined this would probably not be the case.

“Whether it’s for a family, alcohol-free entertainment, or whether they come to socialize and have a few beverages and hang out with adults, so it really just comes down to their event planning staff,” says Merrick.

Council will hold a public hearing on this in a few weeks.