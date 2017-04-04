Thanks to the voting committee of the BCHL’s play-by-play broadcasters, two members of the Prince George Spruce Kings have been selected for the league’s All-Star teams.

Congratulations to @T_Anderson_4 and @BrettMennear on being named to the BCHL All-Star Teams! https://t.co/o11owKz6jV — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) April 4, 2017

Defenceman Tyler Anderson has been chosen as a 1st-team All-Star to cap off a memorable 2016-17 season.

The runner-up for the BCHL’s Top D-man award finished the year with 47 points (18G, 29A) in 50 games with the Kings.

He joins elite company on the six-man roster, including:

– F = Brendan Harris, Wenatchee Wild

– F = Charlie Combs, Wenatchee Wild

– F = Jordan Kawaguchi, Chilliwack Chiefs

– D = Cameron Ginnetti, Langley Rivermen

– G = Mat Robson, Penticton Vees

Meanwhile, Captain Brett Mennear made the short-list for the league’s 2nd-team roster.

The West Kelowna native finished one step above Anderson as the Spruce Kings’ top scorer with 79 points (25G, 54A) in 58 games in his senior season.

The BCHL 2nd-team All-Stars include:

– F = Jonny Evans, Powell River Kings

– F = Cam Donaldson, Powell River Kings

– D = Trevor Cosgrove, Alberni Valley Bulldogs

– D = Jake Stevens, Victoria Grizzlies

– G = Matthew Galajda, Victoria Grizzlies

Here are your 2017 #BCHL All-Star teams, as voted on by the broadcasters:https://t.co/HWREUaLFd5 pic.twitter.com/a3n3aLtVWc — BC Hockey League (@bchllive) April 4, 2017

Prince George finished its season with a 1st Round series loss to the Wenatchee Wild in six games.