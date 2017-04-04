For the first time in four years, the Prince George Chamber of Commerce will be looking for a new CEO.

Christie Ray announced on Tuesday night she is stepping down from the position and has given the board three months notice. “I wanted to give the Board ample time to find a replacement, and make the transition as seamless as possible.”

Ray made the announcement during the PG Chamber’s Annual General Meeting.

CEO @ChristieRay7 announces she's stepping down from the role. Has given the board ample notice to ensure seamless transition. #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/OAtqcmn0Du — PG Chamber/Commerce (@PGChamber1) April 5, 2017

Corey Naphtali has also been elected as the President.

Naphtali is joined by many returning members on the Board, as well as the addition of new members

Kyle Sampson of Pacific Western Brewing and Kallie Smith of the Prince George Aboriginal Business

and Community Development Centre. The 2017-18 Board of Directors consists of the following:



Executive:

President: Corey Naphtali, Partner, KPMG

Vice-President of Finance: Lorna Wendling, Senior Manager, Deloitte

Vice-President: Bill Quinn, President, NuStride Executive Coaching

Vice-President Frankie Albano, Senior Manager, TBJ LLP

Past President, Cindi Pohl, Account Manager, Waste Management

Directors (new – 2 year term):

Kallie Smith, Executive Director, Prince George Aboriginal Business and Community Development Centre

Kiel Giddens, Community Relations Liaison, and Prince George Regional Office Lead, TransCanada Pipelines

Kyle Sampson, Manager of Northern BC, Pacific Western Brewing Company

Kara Biles, Manager of Talent Acquisition & Workforce Planning (Human Resources), Canfor

Roberta Stewart, Lawyer/Partner, Heather Sadler Jenkins LLP

Ray Noonan, Senior Manager, Northern BC, Scotiabank (1 year term)

Laurie Dillman, Owner, Go Team Business & People Development

Derek Dougherty, Assistant Vice President & Branch Manager, Canadian Western Bank

Daniel Weeks, President & Vice-Chancellor, UNBC

Paul Mercer, Commercial Account Manager, RBC