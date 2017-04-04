For the first time in four years, the Prince George Chamber of Commerce will be looking for a new CEO.
Christie Ray announced on Tuesday night she is stepping down from the position and has given the board three months notice. “I wanted to give the Board ample time to find a replacement, and make the transition as seamless as possible.”
Ray made the announcement during the PG Chamber’s Annual General Meeting.
CEO @ChristieRay7 announces she's stepping down from the role. Has given the board ample notice to ensure seamless transition. #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/OAtqcmn0Du
— PG Chamber/Commerce (@PGChamber1) April 5, 2017
Corey Naphtali has also been elected as the President.
Naphtali is joined by many returning members on the Board, as well as the addition of new members
Kyle Sampson of Pacific Western Brewing and Kallie Smith of the Prince George Aboriginal Business
and Community Development Centre. The 2017-18 Board of Directors consists of the following:
Executive:
President: Corey Naphtali, Partner, KPMG
Vice-President of Finance: Lorna Wendling, Senior Manager, Deloitte
Vice-President: Bill Quinn, President, NuStride Executive Coaching
Vice-President Frankie Albano, Senior Manager, TBJ LLP
Past President, Cindi Pohl, Account Manager, Waste Management
Directors (new – 2 year term):
Kallie Smith, Executive Director, Prince George Aboriginal Business and Community Development Centre
Kiel Giddens, Community Relations Liaison, and Prince George Regional Office Lead, TransCanada Pipelines
Kyle Sampson, Manager of Northern BC, Pacific Western Brewing Company
Kara Biles, Manager of Talent Acquisition & Workforce Planning (Human Resources), Canfor
Roberta Stewart, Lawyer/Partner, Heather Sadler Jenkins LLP
Ray Noonan, Senior Manager, Northern BC, Scotiabank (1 year term)
Laurie Dillman, Owner, Go Team Business & People Development
Derek Dougherty, Assistant Vice President & Branch Manager, Canadian Western Bank
Daniel Weeks, President & Vice-Chancellor, UNBC
Paul Mercer, Commercial Account Manager, RBC