The Prince George School District 57 Board of Education voted an unanimous ‘Yes’ to re-opening Springwood Elementary in the Hart Region for September 1st.

The school, located on 4600 Zral Road off North Kelly, closed its doors in 2008.

BREAKING: #SD57 votes unanimously on re-opening #Springwood Elementary for Sept. 1, 2017; 5 months now of upgrades, improvements @mypgnow — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 5, 2017

While this is seen as a positive move, Trustee Sharel Warrington understands how certain changes can be difficult.

“We’re going to work hard with families to facilitate the move to Springwood, for those families who are in that catchment area. Educationally, this is a very good plan, and sustainably for the Hart, a very good plan.”

#SD57 begins #Springwood discussions; would bring students K-12, Trustee Warrington says this would fill void; presentation soon @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/klnA2eb3ne — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 5, 2017

She says this will allow a closer option for parents in the area as this will also level classroom size and capacity, calling it an ideal move.

“When they’re at capacity, to even reducing one or two divisions, it allows for so much more, and when you don’t have the space, you’re restricted. So, this is going to open up a whole lot of doors of opportunity for our schools.”

Over the next five months, Warrington says the board will continue talks on how to get the school fully functional, including the hiring of staff, purchasing of supplies and materials, and upgrading the building to meet today’s standards.

A transfer process for parents interested in sending their kids to Springwood will begin on April 10th.