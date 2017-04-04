In February, the province announced it’ll be funding all 60 school districts in BC with $29.4 million for supplies for the 2017-18 calendar year.

Prince George will be receiving over $650,000 of this funding as announced at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

SD57 Board Chair Tim Bennett says the money will go towards materials that will meet the students’ needs.

“It could be gym equipment, it could be textbooks, it could be technology; it’s really about how we can provide a quality education to students in our classroom.”

Bennett adds moving forward with his fellow trustees, the funding will need to be allocated evenly.

“There’s going to be work that needs to be done at the District level to ensure that money is rolled out to schools. We have to report to parents as to how the funds are going to be used, so schools are going to have to work with their individual packs; SD57 is going to have to work with D-PAC.”

The one-time Government grant averages out to $50 per student.