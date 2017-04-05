The Prince George RCMP are seeking witnesses after an assault with a weapon on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5 o’clock police came in contact with a man who suffered multiple injuries.

The victim was walking along the 3000 block of 10th avenue and was taken to hospital for treatment, which appears to be caused by a blunt object.

The victim is well known to police who also checked a home on the 2900 block of 10th avenue.

Two arrest warrants were active for the victim who was later taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital.

Police believe this was a targeted attack with ties to the drug trade.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.