As the weather gets warmer and local residents decide to take in the sunshine, the Prince George RCMP are once again reminding cyclists to do everything they can to keep their bikes safe and secure.

According to mounties, more bikes on the road means the higher possibility of criminals making them targets for theft.

Last month, police received a report of a stolen bicycle from the Provincial Courthouse plaza downtown.

The video below shows an individual in dark-coloured clothing using small bolt cutters to rip off the lock-and-chain around the front wheel, walking away with the bike in under 20 seconds.

Partnering up for another year with 529 Garage, a third party registration and free recovery app, RCMP are encouraging owners of any kind of bicycle, recreational or otherwise, to provide the bike’s serial number as it increases the chance of getting it back if stolen.

Mounties also suggest purchasing a superior bike lock at any retail bike establishment; staff can also give good advice that will help protect your bike.

If you have any information about bike theft in your community, you are asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.