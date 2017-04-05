A new C-E-O will lead the Prince George Chamber of Commerce in the near future.

Christie Ray announced on Tuesday she is stepping down after four years on the job.

She’s confident the local chamber is in good hands.

“No matter whether I’m at the helm or someone new is at the helm there is great leadership change over and Corey Naphtali has some exciting plans and the chamber is always a group effort.”

After four years at the helm, Ray believes the time was right to try something new.

“I am the kind of person who believes that life is too short to not try a whole bunch of different things. We live in a community that is filled with possibilities and I certainly want to be a part of that.”

The public’s perception of the Prince George Chamber has changed considerably during Ray’s tenure.

“I have heard regularly people have mentioned to me that the chamber is seen as an organization that is energetic with a youthful energy and optimism as all those things make up part of my personal brand.”

Ray gave her three-month notice during the group’s Annual General Meeting.

Corey Naphtali is the new President replacing Cindy Poll.