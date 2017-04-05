Gala-goers filled the Hart Community Centre dressed as the Queen of Hearts, giant cards, and even Alice herself on Saturday night, fully embracing this year’s Big Brother Big Sisters Prince George’s (BBBSPG) “Alice in Wonderland” themed event.

It was the organization’s second annual “Big Gala,” which raised approximately $63,000 to create and enhance programming.

In true BBBSPG fashion, Events Coordinator Sydney Sankey took a fun approach to organizing the annual event. A typical silent auction was replaced with things like “teacup smashing;” dinner guests bought and smashed teacups then claimed the prize inside. Things like that added to the game show-inspired evening’s success.

“The audience was so into it! They were really excited about it as well. People had so much fun smashing tea cups and winning gift cards that it sold out almost right away so it was awesome to see that all of these ideas that we had were just taken so well,” says Sankey.

Approximately $18,000 was raised through the event while the other $45,000 came via the Prince George Cougars’ March 24th Mega 50/50 Jackpot draw. Citizen and community partner support like this helped BBBSPG through last year’s difficult financial stretch, according to Executive Director Tim Bennett.

“The team of staff, and board, and volunteers are always just so amazed at how the community comes out and supports. We, through some difficult decisions, were able to how to get our footing back under us last year. All of our programming has now fully been restored and the success of the Mega 50/50 and the success of the Gala really just helps ensure that there’s a solid foundation in place and that we’ll continue to serve close to 300 children in Prince George. With the community support, we are looking forward to seeing that number grow.”

A far cry from where the organization was just a year ago, Sankey says the staff is now looking for more volunteers. BBBSPG needs bigs for group programming – which was re-implemented last month – and all its big plans for the summer.

“We do have a lot of Littles are waitlist,” says Sankey, “so if it’s something that you’re looking for and maybe you’re student and now that you found throughout the summer you got some more free time on your hands really start something new, I would definitely say I come in and have a chat.”