Team Canada White took home gold at 2015 U-17s in Dawson Creek & Fort St. John | U-17 Challenge/Twitter

For the second time in three years, the World U-17 Hockey Challenge will be hosted dually by the cities of Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

Tickets for the 22-game schedule at the Encana Events Centre and North Peace Arena will be released to the public Saturday morning.

Hockey Canada’s Senior Events and Properties Manager Jeff Beck says the North has great hospitality for young players.

“Dawson Creek and Fort St. John put on a world-class event just two years ago and we know the community will support these hockey players, their team staff, and this event once again.”

Countries and teams joining the contest are 2016 silver-medalist Canada Black, 2015 gold-medalist Canada White, Canada Red, the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden, and the United States.

Notable NHLers who’ve participated include Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Alexander Ovechkin.

The international tournament takes place November 5th to 11th; for more information and a full schedule, you can click here.