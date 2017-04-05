Harvard looking for their 2nd National Championship in school history | Harvard Hockey/Twitter

A locally born player and a former Spruce King will represent Northern BC, as well as Harvard University, in the fight for NCAA’s Division One hockey title.

They are also two of 19 total BCHL graduates competing at the Frozen Four Championships.

Prince George native Seb Lloyd, a junior forward, will step onto the ice this weekend with Spruce King of 23 games Viktor Dombrovskiy, a sophomore defenceman; both as East Coast Athletic Conference (ECAC) champions.

Lloyd finished the 2016-17 season with eight points (3G, 5A) in 15 games, while Dombrovskiy tallied 10 points (4G, 6A) in 30 games.

They were also champions together with the Crimson at the 65th annual Boston Beanpot Tournament with a 6-3 double-up over Boston University.

#3 Harvard will play #2 Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday, 3PM at the United Center in Chicago.