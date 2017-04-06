ICBC has issued a Request for Information for market research and technology looking to snuff out distracted driving.

Spokesperson Mark Milner says they’ve already received a response.

“We’ve had a number of companies approach us with different products, there seems to be a lack of evidence in terms of research on the subject but what we wanted to do was to look at the different kinds of products that we’re being presented with and we can compare them.”

RFI issued to find technology solutions that could prevent crashes caused by using electronic devices while driving: https://t.co/3Upi5sKH3Z pic.twitter.com/UrqGYKGNq6 — ICBC (@icbc) April 5, 2017

Milner adds the provincial insurance company will be following a strict timeline.

“We usually give about three weeks for people to provide us with information and then I’ll take another few weeks and beyond to review it. We are also contacting a number of companies that we know of, everybody from local app developers all the way to Apple.”

According to Milner, 78 people die every year in BC from distracted driving-related crashes.