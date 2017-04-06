The fire at the cedar mill in McBride is still burning according to the Prince George Fire Centre.

”BC Wildfire crews were asked yesterday to assist at the fire down at the mill in the McBride,” says Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds. “We currently have crews heading back to the fire from Prince George and the Robson Valley. They will be continuing to action the fire, hoping by the end of the day that they can have it under control.”

Seven members from Prince George and 4 from the Robson Valley, along with two trucks, will provide support to local volunteer crews.

Reynolds says windy conditions yesterday presented challenges for crews and the fire is still burning.

“The hope is, at the end of the day, that they will be able to have a hundred percent containment. The difficult thing is – we’re more in the forest, like wildfires but we’ve been asked to assist. They’re going to continue to help the volunteer fire department the suppression that they are giving to the fire is successful and they’re just continuing with that .

While containment is still an issue, the fire is not considered a threat to the surrounding forest.

What caused the blaze is not yet known and MLA Shirley Bond is urging people not to speculate until an investigation has been conducted.

She says she went to McBride yesterday and is proud of the way the community has come together to support the families affected by the incident.