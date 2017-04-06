Chad van Diemen bids farewall to the Spruce Kings at an afternoon news conference | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

After two years on the job, Chad van Diemen has decided to step down as the Head Coach of the Prince George Spruce Kings due to family reasons.

The 35-year-old’s son has a genetic disability known as Prader Willi Syndrome, which he says is starting to develop and feels the need to spend more time with him.

“It’s going to be a long road with him as he’s kind of developed and grown. We were told in years 2-5 is when you really start to see the symptoms, and so we just need more time. These next couple years are going to be big for his long-term development.”

.@SpruceKings GM says @cvanDiemen will be stepping down as Coach due to family reasons; says he love the Kings, but family is 1st #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/DPxyCp73pj — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 6, 2017

He adds he’s grateful to Team President Mike Hawes and the organization’s support.

“It’s not a hockey decision, it’s a family decision that we felt now was the time, as opposed to looking at another two or three-year contract, whatever that may have been. We felt that just taking a step back and really focusing on the kids was something that we needed to do.”

Van Diemen will succeeded by 31-year-old Adam Maglio, who has been promoted from Assistant to Head Coach with a two-year deal.

.@SpruceKings GM announces Asst. Coach Adam Maglio as new Head Coach next season; thanks Chad for guidance & mentorship #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/xa66Kcjb4A — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 6, 2017

Maglio is grateful for Van Diemen’s mentorship over the last two years and says he feels comfortable taking the reigns.

“I think, as far as our style, we’re just going to be a fast team that competes hard and we want to check the puck extremely hard. I don’t think that will tweak a couple things here and there, but our style and my philosophy is to play fast.”

He is also a former coach and program director for a hockey school in Hong Kong.