Hungry bears are emerging from their dens across the province according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Deputy Chief Chris Doyle says they’ve already heard complaints of bears in conflict.

“So we’re reminding residents and businesses to do their part to prevent conflicts by containing attractants in bear-proof containers or buildings,” says Doyle. “It’s an offence to negligently store attractants that may attract wildlife.”

Doyle says it’s also common for bears to gather on the side of the road to feed on vegetation.

He reminds motorist not to stop on busy highways to view bears.

– with files from Daryl Vandenberg