The College of New Caledonia and the Northern BC Dental Hygiene Society are hosting the 9th annual Gift from the Heart event on Saturday.

Dental Hygiene Coordinator Karen Lange says it will be a good way to give back.

“We will be donating our time to provide preventive dental health care services basically to our past patients here at CNC as a thank you to them and for all the years of support that they’ve given us and our program.”

Lange adds it’s a beneficial day for everyone.

“Not only do they get dental hygiene services but they play a big role in educating our students. It’s a win-win for us because we get to reconnect with those patients and promote that our program is coming back.”

The Dental Hygiene program is slated to return to the Prince George campus in September.

Seventeen hygienists along with CNC faculty and Dental Assisting students will be volunteering their time from 8:30-4:30 at the college’s Dental Clinic in Prince George.