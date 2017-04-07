Jansen Harkins in a Manitoba Moose uniform | Photo Courtesy of the Moose

The Prince George Cougars all-time leading scorer has a pro-contract.

Jansen Harkins has signed a three-year entry level deal with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 20-year-old was selected by the Jets in the 2nd round, 47th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

He will spend the rest of the season with the Jets top farm club, the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

In 275 career WHL games, Harkins registered 242 points, including 75 goals.

He led the Cougars in scoring this season with 72 points (21G, 51A) in 64 games.