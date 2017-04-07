The Village of McBride is still reeling from Wednesday’s sawmill fire that displaced 35 full-time employees at BKB Cedar Manufacturing.

Mayor Loranne Martin Says they acted quickly after the facility went up in smoke.

“We basically went into overdrive immediately as soon as it happened, there was a meeting arranged with Shirley Bond with representatives of the Robson Valley Court Society, myself and Raj to discuss the how to take care of the employees.”

Several groups wasted little time to find some temporary solutions according to Martin.

“We had a meeting yesterday (Thursday) with all the stakeholders and we also had representatives from the bank discuss mortgages and what to do in situations like this. The Red Cross has reached out to our food bank and the whole group will be going through this process next week.”

Martin adds it was nice to see a quick response.

“It was amazing how many people came to the table within a 24 hour period to resolve whatever part but all for the good of Raj and and his employees and families and for the community because things like this to do have a spinoff effect.”

According to McBride Volunteer Fire Chief David Hruby, the sawmill will be turned back to the owner under WorkSafe BC rules.

Thursday’s fire investigation ruled the only possible cause at this point is an overheated electric motor.

Fire crews from Prince George and Valemount are assisting with the mulch fire and should have it cleared by Friday.