The province made good on its promise to ban mandatory high heels in the workplace on Friday.

Informal requirements to wear high heels has come under fire and has been considered a health and safety issue due to a risk of physical injury from slipping or falling.

The amended regulation ensures workplace footwear is of a design or structure that allows the employee to safely perform their job.

Worksafe BC will develop a workplace guideline for both workers and employers which are expected to become available by the end of April.