Prince George continued its upward trend for unemployment during March according to Stats Canada.

The city continues to see a rise in job-seekers along with the jobless rate according to Labour Division Analyst Vince Ferrao.

“The number of people unemployed is up 3900 for those looking for work compared with 2800 a year ago and the unemployment rate is 7.7% this March compared with 5.7% a year ago.”

Last month 46,900 people held down a job in the city compared to the 46,4000 during the same time period in 2016.

Those numbers fall well short of the provincial figures which paint a different picture says Ferrao.

“British Columbia continues to have the fastest employment growth as it grew by 3.5% over the 12-month period. That represents 82,000 more people working in the province.”

The province’s jobless rate continues to lead the country at 5.4% down a full point from March of 2016 which was set at 6.4%.

Canada’s unemployment rate is higher than BC’s at 6.7%.