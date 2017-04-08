UPDATE = April 8th, 4:30PM:

Crews have contained the McBride sawmill fire, but heavy winds Friday night have pushed the blaze to a nearby pile of mulch.

Work to extinguish the fire is on-going and heavy equipment has been brought in to lower the height it, according to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG).

As a result, local properties and the surrounding environment is not at risk.

The equipment has also enhanced safety for workers, who are still likely to stay in McBride for the rest of the weekend as investigations continue.

The public is being reminded once again to stay away from the area as investigations continue.

Crews from neighbouring fire halls in Beaverly, Red Rock, Ferndale, Salmon Valley, Pilot Mountain, and Valemount, as well as the BC Wildfire Service are still expected to be on hand the whole weekend.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

#McBride Cedar sawmill fire may have been cause by an over-heated electric motor | https://t.co/mqN1PiHP0a pic.twitter.com/X6GrhxgnPB — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 7, 2017

UPDATE = April 8th, 10AM:

Heavy winds caused the McBride sawmill fire to flare wildly on Friday, but crews were able to contain the blaze throughout the night.

According to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, it remains active after burning the BKB Cedar Manufacturing facility to the ground.

Large equipment has arrived to support suppression efforts and increase crew safety.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The McBride cedar sawmill fire has been contained, but crews are still trying to extinguish the flames.

The blaze, which began early Wednesday morning, has taken down the entire BKB Cedar Manufacturing building and remains active at this time.

According to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG), despite some hot patches near the facility, the fire is not a threat to the surrounding environment or public properties.

The RDFFG is also asking the public to stay away from the area as it is deemed unsafe and as investigations continue to take place.