The Jandric Brothers of the Vernon Vipers | Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now

The Vernon Vipers whipped the Penticton Vees 5-1 Saturday to tie the best of seven BCHL Interior Conference final 3-3.

The Jandric brothers of Prince George helped the Vipers to victory.

Steven Jandric scored a goal, his 3rd of the series, and Chris Jandric added an assist, his 4th of the series.

The Vees won the Friday game on home ice over the Vipers 3-2 in overtime.

Game seven will be played Monday in Penticton.

The winner plays for the Fred Page Cup against the Chilliwack Chiefs.

The Chiefs doubled the Grizzlies 4-2 Saturday in Victoria to win the Coastal Conference final 4-2.

The Grizzlies extended their season by a day when they scored a 3-2 overtime victory Friday in Chilliwack.