The Vernon Vipers whipped the Penticton Vees 5-1 Saturday to tie the best of seven BCHL Interior Conference final 3-3.
The Jandric brothers of Prince George helped the Vipers to victory.
Steven Jandric scored a goal, his 3rd of the series, and Chris Jandric added an assist, his 4th of the series.
The Vees won the Friday game on home ice over the Vipers 3-2 in overtime.
Game seven will be played Monday in Penticton.
The winner plays for the Fred Page Cup against the Chilliwack Chiefs.
The Chiefs doubled the Grizzlies 4-2 Saturday in Victoria to win the Coastal Conference final 4-2.
The Grizzlies extended their season by a day when they scored a 3-2 overtime victory Friday in Chilliwack.