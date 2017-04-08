The Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds have taken 2-0 leads in the best of 7 WHL Western Conference semi-finals.

The Rockets beat the Portland Winterhawks 4-2 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds won a pair on the road against the regular season champion Everett Silvertips: 3-2 Friday and 4-3 Saturday. Seattle is 6-0 in the playoffs.

Both series will resume on Tuesday in Portland and Seattle.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference semis are tied 1-1.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes outscored the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-4 Saturday after the Tigers took the opener 4-0 Friday. Game three is set for Lethbridge on Tuesday.

The Regina Pats whipped the Swift Current Broncos 6-2 Friday. The Broncos edged the Pats 2-1 in overtime in game one on Thursday. The next two games are in Swift Current Monday and Tuesday.