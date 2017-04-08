The Prince George Farmer’s Market will have a new home for 2017.

The yearly station for local food enthusiasts will be set up in the parking lot of the Native Friendship Centre (NFC) on 3rd Avenue.

Organizer Maria Pennock explains why they won’t be located at the Pine Centre Mall.

“They were going in a different direction; they’ve got a new manager, a new leasing manager. So they said that they just weren’t available and they weren’t able to accommodate us this year.”

She says the NFC staff have been very gracious hosts and were humbled by their willingness to showcase local vendors and growers.

“We actually went to them! We had a list of where we thought we would go and that was the top spot, so we’re really excited and so are they, which is great.”

The lot had 60 stands last year, which is a sell-out according to Pennock.

The Farmer’s Market will open on its regular schedule, 8:30AM to 2PM on the first Saturday of May.