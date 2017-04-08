Liberal MLA for Nechako Lakes John Rustad is launching his campaign today, opening his main office in Vanderhoof.

He hopes local residents this election year will bring their support as well as their concerns.

“I’m looking forward to going out on the campaign trail to talking to people about the priorities for our riding. The campaign office opening is a great opportunity to meet and discuss the issues with a number of people.”

Rustad has been representing the riding in the BC Legislature for the past 12 years and hopes to continue the stint and be a good speaker for the area.

He adds being a political veteran, regardless of what level of government you’re running for, doesn’t give you an automatic win.

“You need to go out and earn the vote. You can’t take for granted support from previous years. It’s been very much appreciated, the support that I have had, but obviously I’ll be going out trying to work hard to earn that support in Victoria.”

He explains some of the important issues he’s concerned about leading up to Decision Day on May 9th, with a local focus.

“Jobs and have the opportunities for people to stay in their communities important; being able to provide services for seniors, and others, to keep them in their communities and close to the families. These are issues of course that are critical to work on.”

The softwood lumber dispute, business development, and rural education are also on the list, according to Rustad.

The office located on East Stewart Street in the Co-Op Mall will officially open at 1PM.