The Spruce City Wildlife Association (SCWA) banquet and fundraiser takes place next week.

The annual bash is participating for a 24th consecutive year and SCWA President Steve Hamilton it’s about more than recognizing the hard work over the past year.

“It’s to raise money for our non-profit society we have here on River Road, and we want as many people to come out and support us because every dollar helps and goes right back into conservation-related projects.”

This year’s featured guest speaker is Kai-Uwe Denker, the 2016 Conservationist of the Year for the African country of Namibia.

Hamilton says Denker is a big-game hunter and internationally-recognized for his environmental philosophy.

“He goes around the world and gives talks on the sustainable youth, and wise-use of the environment, and how hunting can actually help conservation. We reached out to him last year, he said that he was on board this year, and we were able to make things work.”

Denker is expected to interact with the audience and take questions and comments during his presentation.

On top of hearing the successes in local preservation, the evening will also serve as a look-ahead to what’s next for the environment and wildlife.

Hamilton hopes the SCWA’s motto, conservation for future generation, will echo at the fundraiser.

“We want people to leave knowing that it’s not just us in the North that believes in conservation. It’s around the world that affects us all and we should all care about it, get involved, and give back.”

The dinner goes for April 15th, 5:30 PM at the Prince George Civic Centre.

VISTA Radio is a sponsor of the SCWA banquet.