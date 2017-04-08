Conservative MP for Prince George, Peace River, and the Northern Rockies Bob Zimmer has introduced a bill that would amend the firearms act.

The Private Member’s Bill, C-346, suggests licensed gun owners should never be criminalized for an administrative issue and anyone who turns in their license without fear of negative consequences.

In a statement, Zimmer says he’s proud to take a step forward on a subject that’s important to him personally.

“The purpose of this Bill is, ultimately, to make sure that no law-abiding firearms owner can be criminalized for an expired firearms licence.”

According to Zimmer, Bill C-346 would see licenses updated every 10 years instead of expiring after five, which could potentially ensure that nobody would be breaking the law by simply owning a firearm.

Zimmer brought the bill forward in the House of Commons on Thursday.

