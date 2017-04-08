Award winners at the 2017 CMA National Conference in Ottawa | Two Rivers Gallery

A Prince George museum has been nationally recognized for their contributions to educating local youth and kids.

On Friday night, the Two Rivers Gallery received an award from the Canadian Museums Association (CMA) for its exhibition known as MakerLab Youth Immersion.

The program provided 12 young adults, aged 15 to 20, skills training in traditional crafts and new technologies; nine students self-identified themselves as Aboriginal.

Managing Director Carolyn Holmes was in Ottawa for the CMA’s 2017 National Conference to accept the award during a special ceremony.

Two Rivers was one of 12 museums that received an Outstanding Achievement Award.