Fire trucks and police vehicles were on scene at Wal-mart this evening, blocking access to the store’s parking lot just off Domano Boulevard.

They arrived sometime after 7 pm.

“It came over the loudspeaker system that the staff was to accommodate all the customers out of the store and away from the parking lot,” says Brenda Hossack, who was in the store shopping at the time. “Code blue – they said it was a code blue.”

Hossack says there were many people in the store at the time but the evacuation was done in a “quick and safe manner.” While in the parking lot, she says she spoke with a store employee who told her that ‘code blue’ means a bomb threat.

By 8:30, the fire trucks and most of the police vehicles had left the scene.

We have reached out to both the Prince George and North District RCMP but have not been able to confirm any details at this time.

We will have more information as it becomes available.