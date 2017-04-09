It’s nearly time for the Prince George Farmers’ Market to head outdoors.

President Phil Myatovic is excited that 10 of the approximate 35 vendors will move outside on April 22nd. It’ll also be the day the market unveils a new mural.

“It’ll be on the Queensway side of the market and it takes indigenous food, the salmon, and also to signify how important the salmon is.”

The mural will be unveiled between 11 PM – 12 PM. Myatovic invites everyone to come down for the occasion and to spend some money at the market.

“If they like to support local. We all live here, and why not help the local economy?”

Myatovic is also looking for musicians to perform at upcoming markets, including on the 22nd.