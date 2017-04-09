Local classrooms will soon be getting upgrades.

The Provincial government is investing $650,519 into School District 57 for things like instructional supplies (textbooks and election learning resources), athletic equipment, and career preparation materials. This is all part of a one-time, province-wide Student Learning Grant which is investing $29.4 million in BC’s school districts, all but $2 million into public schools.

Chair Tim Bennett says the board is still deciding where the money will go.

“Our school district wants make sure that funds that are given to is in support of student learning are used to help enhance our classroom and provide a quality education for all students in School District 57.”

The investment is meant to be spent this year, but Bennett says exceptions can be made to ensure the District makes the right decision.

“There is a little bit of flexibility if the money can’t be spent this year. There needs to be a plan as to how and why it’s being rolled over (to the 2017-18 school year) but I know that our schools are going to be eager to spend those fun.”

The money averages out to $50 per full-time student in the Province.

Parent Advisory Council’s will be informed before a plan is put in motion.