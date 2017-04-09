Between April 9th – 12th, 1917, nearly 3600 men died and over 7000 were injured fighting at Vimy Ridge, a battle often seen as the birth of Canada’s identity.

One hundred years later, veterans, cadets, policemen, city councillors, and Prince George residents gathered at Veterans Plaza outside of City Hall to show their respect.

In attendance was 95-year old Armand Denicola, who once stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-day. Today, he hung a wreath at the city’s monument in honour of his father, who fought at Vimy Ridge.

“He was wounded pretty bad. He was awarded the Medal of Bravery.”

Denicola was once a rifleman with the Canadian Scottish Regiment based out of Vancouver Island, which is also the former regiment of Captain Walter McCue. Now the Commanding Officer of the Rocky Mountain Ranger Cadet corps in Prince George, McCue says events like this – seen locally, across Canada, and even at the Vimy Memorial in France – prove the sacrifices made a century ago are still held in high regard.

“War is a horrific thing and I believe the first world war is probably the worst one that Canada ever fought. There were a lot of emotional and physical injuries that were sustained by our troops there but they persevered. Many came home but many did not.”

After a moment of silence, today’s ceremony ended with a parade from City Hall to the Prince George Legion. McCue hung back and left those lingering with a simple message.

“Don’t forget Vimy.”