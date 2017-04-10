Five players on the 2016-17 Prince George Cougars have landed a spot in the AHL for the rest of the season.

Jansen Harkins, who signed a three year entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets, has one assist in two games (both wins) with the Manitoba Moose.

In eight career games with the Moose, the 19-year-old forward has a goal and three assists.

Harkins, the Prince George Cougars all-time leading scorer, was selected by the Jets in the 2nd round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Fresh off his MVP season with the Cougars, defenceman Brendan Guhle has rejoined the Rochester Americans, the top farm club of the Buffalo Sabres.

The 19-year-old Guhle has a goal in three games with Rochester (one win and two losses).

In nine career AHL games, Guhle, a second round pick of the Sabres in 2015, has two goals and three assists.

20-year-old forward Colby McAuley signed an Amateur Tryout contract with the San Jose Barracuda, an affiliate of the San Jose Sharks.

McAuley has an assist in two games with San Jose (a loss followed by a win).

Forward Radovan Bondra signed an Amateur Tryout contract with the Rockford IceHogs.

The 1997 born Bondra, a 5th round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, does not have a point in two games (both losses) with Rockford.

19-year-old sniper Jesse Gabrielle has joined the Boston Bruins farm club in Providence.

Gabrielle signed a three-year entry level contract with Boston in December.

The native of Moosomin, SK is coming off his second straight season of scoring 35-or-more goals.

Last year Gabrielle suited up in three games with the Providence Bruins.