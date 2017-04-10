There aren’t many details available about the evacuation that took place at Wal-mart on Saturday evening.

“We responded to a reported threat at the business but no threat was found,” says Corporal Craig Douglass with the Prince George RCMP. “The investigation is continuing – we take all threats seriously.”

The store was evacuated around 7 pm and the parking lot was blocked off by emergency vehicles for more than an hour. Douglass says they do not plan to release any further information on the incident at this time.