A pair of Prince George wrestlers returned home with gold medals after competing in the Cadet/Juvenile Canadian Wrestling Championships in Windsor, Ontario.

17-year old Tristina Howse who is a PGSS student took the top spot in the Juvenile Girls 90-kilogram freestyle event.

Howse also picked up a silver medal in the Greco-Roman division.

15-year old Zense Stanley-Jones of Kelly Road also took gold in the Cadet 90 kilogram freestyle and won the Greco-Roman tournament.

Howse crossed paths with her during the tournament and has nothing but praise for the younger grappler.

“I train with Zense a lot and she’s a great athlete and a great person, I had to wrestle her in Greco for my gold medal match and in the match before that I fractured my wrist so I wasn’t able to wrestle to my full potential but if I had to lose to anyone it would be her because she works extremely hard and is a great athlete.”

Howse says it was nice to get back on track after being sidelined due to injury.

“It was an amazing experience and I never thought that I could achieve it after I was out for a little bit with recovery time for my surgery. I trained as much as I could and I guess it was a success.”

The tournament was a memorable one according to Howse. “Being able to represent Prince George and Team BC is an incredible thing and being acknowledged as one of the best is really exciting. I was really excited to get back on the mat and wrestle Canada’s finest and prove myself.”

She says there was a sense of urgency to take the top spot in what was her third and final trip to nationals. “I just knew that this was my last shot to do it and I knew if I could set my mind straight that this is what I needed to do and I needed to do it now. I came with the right mindset and am coming back with my gold medal.”

Howse is hoping to wrestle for the University of Winnipeg in the fall.