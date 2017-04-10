The Jandric Brothers of the Vernon Vipers | Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now

The season has ended for the Jandric brothers of Prince George and their team the Vernon Vipers.

The Penticton Vees beat the Vipers 3-1 in the 7th and deciding game of the BCHL Interior Conference final.

Steven Jandric notched three goals in the seven games while younger brother Chris Jandric had four assists in the series.

Neither player had a point in Monday’s clinching game.

The Jandrics, both former players with the Cariboo Cougars, have committed to play next season in the NCAA with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Penticton advances to the best of seven Fred Page Cup against the Coastal Conference champion Chiefs starting Friday in Chilliwack.