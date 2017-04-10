A couple of former Prince George Barracudas reached the podium at the Canadian swim trials in Victoria. 19-year-old Josiah Binnema earned gold in 100m butterfly and silver in 50 fly.

Binnema is at the University of Alberta and has been named to the Canadian team for the World FINA Championships in Budapest, Hungary in July.

20-year-old Danica Ludlow picked up bronze in both the 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle.

Ludlow, who is attending the University of Calgary on a scholarship, has qualified for the FISU Games/ University Games in Taipei, Taiwan in August.

She has just been named the U of Calgary Rookie of the year.